Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 4,316 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,406 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 584.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,091,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,136,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,033,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.62.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.