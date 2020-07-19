Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 4,670 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,668,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $1,070,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.