Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $295,000 Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of DSP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in DSP Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in DSP Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $501,537.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $308,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,404 shares of company stock worth $2,209,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $364.63 million, a PE ratio of -142.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.88.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSPG. Roth Capital boosted their target price on DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.