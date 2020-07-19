Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.21% of Penn Virginia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 757,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 481.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 197,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 208.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.94. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PVAC shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

