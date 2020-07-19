Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Big Lots by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 9,773.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIG opened at $36.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

