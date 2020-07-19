Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,813,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLO opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

