Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,610,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,299,064,000 after purchasing an additional 218,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,280,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,945,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,563,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,647,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.43.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $192.30 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The business had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

