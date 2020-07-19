Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Conn’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Conn’s by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Conn’s Inc has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

