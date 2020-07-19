Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,889,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,617,000 after buying an additional 100,007 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,248,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 399,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WABC. BidaskClub upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of WABC opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 37.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

