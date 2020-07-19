Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,271 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $76.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

