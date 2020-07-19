FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in FedEx were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its stake in FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 33.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $165.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.