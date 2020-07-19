Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,605,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 199.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 281,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth $8,818,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth $6,594,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter worth $4,287,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50.

