Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $92,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,421. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNF opened at $32.40 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

