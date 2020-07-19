Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 27th (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 27th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of FMO opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $10.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 122,710 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 33,068 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 189,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

