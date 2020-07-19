Financial Survey: Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and Lyra Therapeutics (NYSE:LYRA)

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Becton Dickinson and and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and 6.10% 15.75% 6.37% Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Becton Dickinson and and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and 0 7 9 0 2.56 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus price target of $277.07, suggesting a potential upside of 3.78%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 114.77%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Becton Dickinson and.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Becton Dickinson and and Lyra Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and $17.29 billion 4.19 $1.23 billion $11.68 22.86 Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Becton Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Becton Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and beats Lyra Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, monoclonal antibodies and kits, reagent systems, bench-side solutions, and molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation products, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, thoracic and abdominal drainage, and surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210 and LYR-220, which are bioresorbable polymeric matrices for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

