First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 672,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $90,904,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $214.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.48 per share, with a total value of $334,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,965.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $428,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,081 shares of company stock worth $6,939,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

