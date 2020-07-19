First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $206,000 in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 941 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Twilio by 6.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 37.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total transaction of $767,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $106,158,956. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $238.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.76. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $247.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.