First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 650.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $760,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.