First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $217,000 Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in LivePerson by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,224,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after acquiring an additional 697,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LPSN. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $45.35.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $41,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $177,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,303. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

