First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after acquiring an additional 292,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,892,000 after acquiring an additional 351,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 834,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,167,000 after acquiring an additional 146,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $126,083,000.

In related news, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.78.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $192.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.29 and its 200 day moving average is $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.15 and a beta of 0.72. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

