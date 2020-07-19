First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. Methode Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

