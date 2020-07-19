First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $843,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 250.3% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 203,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145,218 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 561,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 48,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.