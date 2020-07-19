First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 286 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 374,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 931.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,212,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,579,000 after buying an additional 232,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

BSX stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.