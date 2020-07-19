First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $211,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $277.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.88. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $175.25 and a 12-month high of $286.42.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

