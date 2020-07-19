First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Snap by 2,335.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Snap by 73.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,261,018 shares of company stock valued at $154,186,438 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SNAP opened at $24.54 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

