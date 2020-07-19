First Command Bank Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.