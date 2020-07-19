First Command Bank Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.50 and its 200 day moving average is $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

