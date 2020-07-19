First Command Bank Sells 160 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Command Bank reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

HD stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $261.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.83 and a 200-day moving average of $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

