First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.45% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 113,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,697 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $42.14 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.