First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 366,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

