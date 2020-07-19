Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.40.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

