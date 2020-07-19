Fluent Financial LLC Sells 430 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 155,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average of $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.