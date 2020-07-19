Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 6,494 Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $117,411.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $3,668.00.

AC opened at $37.76 on Friday. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 185.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank of Canada lowered Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

