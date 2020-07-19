Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,948,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,802,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,022 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,448,000 after acquiring an additional 621,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $41.17 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $271,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

