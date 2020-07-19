Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,011,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,935,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 963,076 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS opened at $144.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.90. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.