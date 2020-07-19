Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,895,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after buying an additional 4,828,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,825,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,785,000 after buying an additional 296,910 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of TFC opened at $36.30 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

