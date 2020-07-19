Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $390,517,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 540.0% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,440 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,029,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in JD.Com by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,042 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. BidaskClub cut JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.98.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $69.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

