Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,153 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

