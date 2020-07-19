Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 478 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

