Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 575 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 183,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $143,380.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

