Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

