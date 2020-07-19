General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.94. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus cut their target price on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.85.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.