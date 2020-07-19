GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,731.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,233.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

