GFG Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.91. The firm has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.