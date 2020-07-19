GFG Capital LLC Buys 10,566 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $118.64 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.