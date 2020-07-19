GFG Capital LLC Invests $947,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

