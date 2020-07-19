Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1,321.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,871 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

