Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

