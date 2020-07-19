Guggenheim Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $530.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Guggenheim from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura boosted their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.64.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $458.67 and a 200-day moving average of $396.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

