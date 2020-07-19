Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,486,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

